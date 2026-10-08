Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have fended off interest from several Premier League clubs to keep hold of their star, avoiding a repeat of the crisis sparked by their former German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Jaissle walked out on Al-Ahli just days before the start of the current Saudi Pro League (Roshn League) season, paying the release clause in his contract to take charge of Newcastle United.

French midfielder Valentin Atangana will not follow the same path. Al-Ahli have tied him down until 2029, according to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah.

On their official X account, Al-Ahli posted a video clip announcing that Atangana would stay for a further spell, without revealing the length.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 10:55 AHL

The Saudi newspaper confirmed the renewal went through today, Thursday, after negotiations led some time ago by French chief executive Fabrice Bocquet.

Several Premier League clubs chased Atangana during the last summer transfer window, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest leading the way, according to previous press reports.

The 21-year-old has dazzled since joining Al-Ahli in the 2025 summer transfer window from France's Stade de Reims.

He has featured in 49 matches across all competitions since arriving at the Al-Inma Stadium, scoring 6 goals without a single assist.

Next up, Atangana and Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Fateh tomorrow, Friday, at the Meydan Al-Awwal Finance Stadium in Al-Ahsa in the eighth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshn League).

Al-Ahli sit sixth with 12 points from 4 wins and 3 defeats, a full 6 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.