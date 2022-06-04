No hiding it now: Messi can lead Argentina's 'lions' to World Cup glory

Despite a remarkable unbeaten run and Copa America glory, there were doubts over the strengthen of Lionel Scaloni's side - but not anymore

Argentina fans with long memories would probably rather their World Cup prospects are discussed in hushed tones, but the nation's players made a loud statement of intent on Wednesday night at Wembley.

Indeed, the message was heard loud and clear by all of those in attendance: Argentina are serious contenders at Qatar 2022.

It was impossible to draw any other conclusion from a commanding 3-0 victory over Italy, with Lionel Messi and his band of merry men giving the European champions a painful beating over 90 minutes.

The crowd in north London was overwhelmingly in the Albiceleste's favour, with the team's repertoire of chants booming out all evening as they set a new national record for unbeaten games at 32.

And once the Finalissima trophy had been handed out, the players themselves joined in the festivities, lifting their captain onto their shoulders while the promise rang out: “And by the hand, of Lionel Messi, we're all going to do the lap of honour.”

Some qualifications to the unbridled optimism unleashed by the result should be made, of course.

Italy, for one, are a shadow of the team that ground down England to win last year's Euro 2020 title.

Ineffective going forward and always vulnerable to Argentina's precise, rapid attacks, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini finally beginning to show their age – the latter bowed out of international football to a rousing ovation after the final whistle – there was once again little to get excited about from the Azzurri's perspective.

Still, despite their failure to reach the World Cup, Roberto Mancini's men remain a top-level European team: exactly the kind of side, it was alleged, that would knock the Albiceleste off their perch after their Copa America heroics and easy World Cup qualification campaign.

Not for three years had the South Americans faced opponents on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, leaving an asterisk against their historic run of form.

Now, though, there is no room for doubt: Argentina are a top-level international side more than capable of going deep in Qatar.

Furthermore, despite his advancing years and mediocre club season, their skipper remains a formidable foe for any defence and he has a fine group of players standing firmly behind him.

As Emiliano Martinez said, "We are all lions who fight for him."

It's easy to understand why. Messi is not only leading by example on the field; he's talking like a true captain.

“We don't care who we have in front of us,” he fired when asked if Argentina needed more playing time against European opposition.

“We know exactly who we are. We play every game the same way but it was a nice test because Italy are a huge team.

“We will keep growing, it's what we're trying to do. We look at the day to day, to keep improving and we will keep saying we are not the top favourites [for the World Cup].”

Three weeks short of his 35th birthday, the captain showed just why 2022 might end in triumph.

Argentina players love Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/pcVvzxSuPJ — GOAL (@goal) June 2, 2022

As at PSG, Messi has adopted a less advanced, demanding role for his national team, one which favours creative intelligence and subtlety over his old explosive brilliance around the box.

It may not have been appreciated by the Parc des Princes faithful over the last year following the club's astronomical investment.

But to his adoring Argentina fans, and surrounded for once by a team willing to play for itself rather than depend on the No. 10 for a moment of magic, it is just what they need to turn a decent side into a potentially great one.

Thus while he did not add his own name to the scoresheet the star laid on two of his side's goals, sliding a perfectly weighted low pass finished by Lautaro Martinez to open the scoring before getting just enough on the ball to send Paulo Dybala through after luring in four Italy defenders with a run that started near the halfway line.

Angel Di Maria also netted, confirming this Indian summer with the national team that started at last year's Copa America.

Indeed, his chipped finish from Martinez's pass was reminiscent of the goal that downed Brazil in the final.

But Argentina's dominance could be felt across the pitch, with Emiliano Martinez barely troubled in the net behind a backline growing in authority and Rodrigo De Paul once more pulling all the strings from midfield to ensure Leandro Paredes' absence was barely noticed.

Lionel Messi in the Finalissima:



∙ Most chances (4)

∙ Most assists (2)

∙ Most shots (8)



🐐 pic.twitter.com/aBAdNFc0uK — GOAL (@goal) June 2, 2022

The Albiceleste are historically wary of the favourites tag.

In 1958, following one of the greatest Copa America performances ever in Peru, the side was gutted when the likes of Omar Sivori, Antonio Angelillo and Humberto Maschio left for Italy and, after a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden ensured elimination, were pelted with coins by some 10,000 irate fans upon their return to Buenos Aires.

Fast forward to 2002 and Marcelo Bielsa's Argentina were again heavily favoured after breezing through qualifying with a record campaign only to bomb out in the first round for the first time since 1962.

In contrast, when Diego Maradona and his side arrived in Mexico in 1986, it was to virtual indifference back home, as even President Raul Alfonsin pushed for coach Carlos Bilardo to be sacked from the struggling side.

Diego and the trainer then went on to make history.

Fortunately for Lionel Scaloni's charges, outside of Argentina they have managed as of now to fly somewhat under the radar, with even Messi's PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe playing down their and Brazil's chances of reclaiming the World Cup for South America.

But if they keep playing as they did at Wembley, plenty more people are going to sit up and take notice of a national team which not only plays sparkling football at its best, but whose players seem to revel in pulling on the shirt and getting together as a unit.

That is some virtue, and while it may not be enough on its own to guarantee further success, their talent and togetherness mean that Argentina have to be in the discussion when it comes to naming potential victors in Qatar.

There can be no hiding it now: Messi & Co. are serious World Cup contenders.