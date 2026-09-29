Has Slaven Bilic already reached the same conclusion? "He will never be satisfied sitting on the bench," fellow coach Christian Ilzer said a few months ago about Andrej Kramaric, who lost a bit of his status as an undisputed starter at TSG Hoffenheim last year.

Bilic marked his return as Croatia coach after 14 years with a 2-1 away win in the Czech Republic. But he also left Kramaric on the bench for all 90 minutes in Prague. That had not happened to the national team's third-highest goalscorer this season, but Kramaric has also made a surprisingly poor start at Hoffenheim, at least on paper.

Across six competitive matches so far, he has played just 68 minutes. Ilzer has yet to name him in the starting line-up. Last year, when Hoffenheim finished fifth after a strong season, Kramaric started 28 times and once again produced impressive numbers: 15 goals and eight assists in 36 matches for TSG's record goalscorer, who has 158 goals in 366 games, has been in the Kraichgau since 2016 and is now a proud 35 years old.

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Andrej Kramaric's situation at Hoffenheim is reminiscent of his spell under Julian Nagelsmann

Kramaric has only had to deal with a slump like this once before during his time in Germany. That was a long time ago. It came in the first half of the 2017/18 season, when Julian Nagelsmann was in charge at Hoffenheim. Just as he is now, Kramaric was left on the bench five matches in a row, though he got more minutes as a substitute then than he has recently under Ilzer.

Two reasons explain that. First, Kramaric played at the World Cup, where he was involved three times in the four matches before the exit in the round of 32, but came off the bench each time. Five days after the knockout against Portugal, he underwent groin surgery and returned to training with TSG much later than planned. He has clearly not yet managed to make up that deficit.

On top of that, Hoffenheim's squad is now significantly deeper because of the extra workload that comes with the Europa League. They lost winger Bazoumana Toure to Newcastle United for around €50 million and allowed veteran midfielder Grischa Prömel to join VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer, but they also spent €66 million on six new signings.

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Who are Andrej Kramaric's rivals at TSG Hoffenheim?

Most notably, returning player and new international Bambase Conte, along with Adam Daghim, who arrived from Salzburg, have clearly had the edge on the wings so far. Through the middle, Kramaric is also up against the revitalised Adam Hlozek and the tireless Tim Lemperle and Max Moerstedt. Fisnik Asllani, too, has recently become a substitute option for Ilzer again after his move to RB Leipzig collapsed.

Even so, the Austrian coach will be smart enough not to sideline Kramaric for good. The Croatian is "a top professional who works tirelessly on his abilities in detail", as Ilzer said in December, for example, when Kramaric made his 300th Bundesliga appearance against Hamburger SV. "He is a role model for all of us, for the whole team," Ilzer said, praising Kramaric as "an extreme winner type" and an "important part of this team". Hoffenheim did not extend his contract until 2028 at the start of May for nothing.

That is why it would be no surprise if the door soon reopened for a fitter Kramaric. Especially as the competition in front of goal has hardly frightened anyone so far. Hoffenheim may have scored seven goals in their four league matches, but 10 other clubs have managed more. They also sit fifth from bottom for chance conversion, just as they do in the table.

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Hoffenheim's run of midweek matches could play into Andrej Kramaric's hands

The start of a heavy schedule is another argument for Kramaric to feature more often. In the three weeks after the current international break, seven competitive matches await the Kraichgau club. If results stay this poor, Ilzer will be almost forced to turn to the experienced crowd favourite.

Bilic's handling of Kramaric in the three remaining Nations League matches, twice against Spain and at home to England, is a different question. When he stepped down in 2012 after almost six years and 65 matches as national coach, Kramaric's Croatia debut was still more than two years away.

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Will Andrej Kramaric still become Croatia's record goalscorer?

Still, the fact Bilic called him up despite his limited playing time in Germany counts in the forward's favour. With 119 caps, he ranks fourth for the national team behind Luka Modric on 203, Ivan Perisic on 159 and Darijo Srna on 134. Catching Srna and Perisic, who sits second on the all-time scorers' list with three more goals on 39, should be incentive enough for Kramaric. Even the 45 goals scored by legend Davor Suker are not out of reach.

Before that, though, the currently goalless Kramaric must halt the minor crisis he finds himself in. If he reacts to his role as a benchwarmer in the same way he did back then under Nagelsmann, nobody at Hoffenheim will mind: with 11 goals in the second half of the season, Kramaric made himself indispensable and played a huge part in securing third place and Champions League qualification.

Andrej Kramaric: performance data at TSG Hoffenheim

Competitive matches Goals Assists 366 158 74



