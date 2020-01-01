No Choupo-Moting as Cameroon invite 24 players for Japan friendly

The 31-year-old captain is a notable omission in Toni Conceicao's final selection for their next international outing in the Netherlands

Former forward Eric Choupo-Moting has not been invited for 's friendly match against on October 9.

Choupo-Moting who is yet to find a new club after leaving PSG at the end of his contract in August, joins Dynamo Moscow's Clinton Njie and Angers star Stephane Bahoken among the absentees in the 24-man team.

star Jean-Pierre Nsame returns to the national team set-up after his goalscoring heroics in where he scored 32 goals in 32 league matches last season.

The new invitees include goalkeeper Blondy Noukeu, -born midfielder Tsiy-William Ndenge, U23 star Samuel Gouet, Granada midfielder Yan Brice Eteki, Royal Excel Mouscron's Serge Tabekou and ex- forward Franck Evina.

The Indomitable Lions will be camped in the from October 5 to 13, and they will play Japan at the Stadion Galgenwaard four days after their arrival.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana ( ), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende), Blondy Nna Noukeu (Stoke City).

Defenders: Ambroise Oyongo ( ), Harold Moukoudi ( ), Collins Fai (Standard Liege), Jerome Onguene ( ), Michael Ngadeu (La Gantoise), Joyskim Dawa (Valmiera), Ahmad Ngouyamsa ( ), Serge Leuko (Waasland Beveren).

Midfielders: Yan Brice Eteki (Granada), Tsiy-William Ndenge (FC Luzern), Jean Onana (Royal Excel Mouscron), Samuel Gouet (Altach), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa ( ), Pierre Kunde Malong ( 05).

Forwards: Serge Tabekou (Royal Excel Mouscron), Karl Toko Ekambi ( ), Franck Evina ( 96), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys), Jean Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Ignatius Ganago (RC Lens), Fabrice Olinga (Royal Excel Mouscron).