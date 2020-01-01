No big deal if Onana sits on the bench at Barcelona or PSG - Mboma

The Indomitable Lions legend has added his voice concerning the reported interest in the 24-year-old goalkeeper

Former striker Patrick Mboma believes it would be worth it for Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana to sign for or even if it means limited game time.

Onana has been linked with a big move away from the Dutch giants in the next transfer window with giants Barca, and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keen to take him on board.

If he picks Barcelona, he would be returning to the Catalonia side where he attended La Masia for five years before joining Ajax in 2015.

At Barca, Onana will have to contend for a starting place with German Marc-André ter Stegen, Brazilian shot-stopper Neto and Ignacio Pena Sotorres if all would still be at the club.

Settling for PSG, veteran Keylor Navas would be his main worry for regular football while Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka and Garissone Innocent will also be standing in his way if any of them does not move elsewhere.

But Mboma feels a move to Barca or the champions would be a career level up for Onana even if there are no guarantees of game time.

"PSG, FC Barcelona, he has to cross a level while playing for a big club. By choosing a real challenge, but he's [only] 24, and he can [afford to] mess up for a year or two and bounce back afterwards. He's still very young and can still take a few risks in his career. If he goes to PSG or FC Barcelona and does not play, it is not a big deal," Mboma was quoted by Press Sport as having said on Canal +.

While Onana's possible transfer is now being narrowed on Barcelona and PSG, the goalkeeper has previously expressed interest in a Premier League move.

Having spent the past five seasons in Amsterdam, Onana has two years left on his Ajax contract and being nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year at the 2019 Fifa Ballon d'Or awards decorated his CV.

Ajax having said that, they are open to listening to offers for the goalkeeper but have insisted that he will only leave Amsterdam for the "right club" at the "right price."