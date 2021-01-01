‘It was important to win’ - Nkoudou and Ghezzal celebrate Besiktas’ defeat of Kayserispor

The Africans were on target as the Black and Whites continued their title march with victory over the Anatolian Star

Rachid Ghezzal and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou have expressed their delight after Besiktas silenced Kayserispor 3-1 in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash.

Both Africans were on target as the Black and Whites extended their unbeaten run to five, as well as continue their push for a 16th Super Lig title.

Following a 0-0 draw against Sivasspor last time out, Sergen Yalcin’s men approached the game with seriousness to send the Anatolian Star home empty-handed.

Speaking to the club website, Leicester City loanee Ghezzal described the win as "important" while stating that he would play in any position assigned to him by manager Yalcin.

"It was very important to win [on Saturday] after the points losses we had,” said the Algeria international.

“We've got five games ahead of us. We're happy we won. We looked for our strikers and Gokhan Tore fought well, he did his best.

“As a team, we always have to play the way we did. I'll play forward or defence if I have to. I want to be useful to the team. Once we have a good rest, we will prepare for the next game."

In the same vein, two-goal hero N'Koudou expressed his team’s desire to keep pushing until the league title is won.

"It was very important that we win,” the Cameroon prospect said.

“We didn't have a choice. We've been losing points by playing poorly for a couple of games. We wanted to make a comeback.

“I've been through a rough patch. I promised myself I'd work to win the championship. We'll never give up. I'll do my best; I want to be useful to the team. Thank God I scored today."

Ghezzal put Besiktas ahead in the fourth minute via a penalty kick after Adem Ljajic was brought down in the box.

That lead lasted for just two minutes before Pedro Henrique levelled matters after profiting from a Denis Alibec assist.

In the 13th minute, N'Koudou restored his side’s lead after slotting Ljajic’s pass past goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar.

Twenty-five minutes prior to full-time, Ghezzal turned provider for N’Koudou to seal the victory for the hosts.

After garnering 75 points from 35 points, Besiktas lead the log. They are three points ahead of closest challengers Fenerbahce.