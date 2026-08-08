FCB tore into Schalke II at the Hünting and were 4-0 up before 15 minutes had gone. Stipe Batarilo's cross and Malek Fakhro's header made it 2-0 after barely eight minutes. Lennart Garlipp added another after more work from Fakhro, who had already racked up three goal involvements after little more than ten minutes. Kilian Zaruba headed in for 4-0 (15).

Schalke did not get on the scoresheet until just before half-time. Jean-Paul Ndiaye grabbed what was, at that point, only a consolation goal (41). But when the 19-year-old struck again soon after the restart, the hosts started to wobble.

"You have something to lose. Schalke have something to win," Bocholt coach Guerino Capretti summed up the changing dynamic in the game to FuPa.

FCB miss penalty at 4-5 - Schalke's professionals lose clearly

Then Schalke struck again through a Yassin Ben Balla penalty (80), after Fakhro had earlier hit the post with a chance to make it 5-2 for the hosts. Anas Bouda levelled for the visitors soon afterwards (83), and Malik Tubic made it 4-5 in stoppage time (90+2) against an FCB side who had grown increasingly headless at the back.

Still, the hosts did not have to leave the pitch beaten. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bocholt won a penalty, but Stipe Batarilo could only hit the post.

"With every goal, of course, you get more energy and at the same time the hope that you can really still turn it around," Schalke coach Jakob Fimpel summed up the crazy match and credited his team with "tremendous character".

Elsewhere, the professionals did not get the same result. The Bundesliga-promoted side lost the friendly against Atalanta Bergamo 3-0 in a sold-out arena as part of the official season opening under the title "Schalke-Tach".