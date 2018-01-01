Nimes hand Kevin Denkey professional contract

The Togo international has earned his first deal with the Crocodiles after impressing in the club’s youth set-up

Newly promoted side have handed Kevin Denkey his first professional contract of three years duration.

The Togo international joined the Crocodiles’ youth set-up in 2014 and made his debut for the senior team in 2017 against Le Havre in the Ligue 2.

This season, the 18-year-old attacker has scored eight goals in 11 appearances for the reserve team and has been rewarded with a deal till 2021.

“Nimes Olympique is proud and happy to announce the signing of the first professional contract of Kévin Denkey [18 years] until June 2021,” read a statement on the club website.

Nimes are 11th in the league log with 23 points from 18 games after failing to secure points in their last two league games.

The youngster will be hoping to be involved when they take on in their first game in 2019 on January 12.