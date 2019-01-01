Nigeria’s Shehu Abdullahi apologises to fans after Turkish Super Lig relegation

Sunday's victory in Malatya was not enough to save Mesut Bakkal's side from avoiding the drop in the Turkish top-flight

Defender Shehu Abdullahi has apologised to Bursaspor fans for ‘a disappointing season’ that got the club relegated from the Turkish Super Lig.

Following a 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday, the Green Crocodiles ended the 2018-19 campaign in 16th spot with 37 points from 34 matches.

They will join BB Erzurumspor and Akhisarsapor in second-tier football next season.

A three-month injury hampered Abdullahi’s season as he could only make 13 league appearances with a goal to his credit.

He appreciated the club's faithful for their support towards the team and assured that they will fight their way back to the top-flight.

“My deepest apologies to all of Bursaspor supporters for a disappointing season,” Shehu wrote on Instagram.

“Your support throughout the tough times has always been great. Thank you for sticking by us and I know you will continue to do so.

“The spirit of the club will not allow this setback to hold us down. We will rise again with the motivation to get back to where we belong!”

Abdullahi will now shift focus to ’s campaign at the 2019 after he was named in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B against Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar.