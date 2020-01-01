Nigeria's Balogun limps off with injury as Wigan Athletic battle Brentford

The Super Eagles centre-back could only manage six minutes of action before he was forced off with injury in Saturday's league game at Griffin Park

Leon Balogun has picked up an injury in Athletic's Championship outing against on Saturday.

The international was making his seventh start in the English second division at Griffin Park when he was forced off with an injury in the sixth minute.

Although the severity and nature of the injury is unknown, manager Paul Cook immediately replaced the 32-year-old with Gavin Massey.

Article continues below

More teams

5' Sub | Early change for Latics, Leon Balogun forced off with injury and replaced by @Gavinmassey92



Kal Naismith drops into defence, with Jamal Lowe moving to the left, Massey on the right. (0-0)#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 4, 2020

A few minutes after Balogun's substitution, winger Said Benrahma broke the deadlock to put Brentford ahead in the 19th minute.

Both teams are enjoying a fine run of form in the Championship with Wigan yet to lose a match since February, keeping a nine-game unbeaten streak going, while the Bees are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning their last four league outings without conceding a goal.