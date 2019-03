Nigerian youngster Darlington Igwekali seals Olimpik Donetsk move

The teenage defender have swapped age-grade football in Turkey for a professional contract in Ukraine

Ukrainian top-flight side Olimpik Donetsk have snapped up young Nigerian defender Darlington Igwekali from Alanyaspor in a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old played for Alanyaspor's U18 side and made eight appearances for them in the U21 Turkish Super Lig.

He now switches to , joining the 10th placed side in the Premier League.

The youngster have Nigerian midfielder David Engoela and Senegalese Matar Dieye - who has scored a goal in four league outings this season - to ease him into a new surrounding.