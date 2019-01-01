EXTRA TIME: Nigeria players react after first training session ahead of Ukraine friendly
Nigeria players including Samuel Chukwueze, Maduka Okoye, Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen reacted to their first training session in Dnipro ahead of Tuesday's encounter against Ukraine.
The arrival of Torino's Ola Aina, West Brom's Semi Ajayi and Leganes' Chidozie Awaziem boosted the Super Eagles camp to 21 players.
While they await the arrival of Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, the team had their first training in Dnipro on Sunday.
After the workout session, most of the players were happy to link up with the national team since their third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, while the newcomers revel in their gathering with Gernot Rohr's team.
First session with the @NGSuperEagles ✅🦅 @alexiwobi @LeonBalogun— Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) September 8, 2019
Thank God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iBY6zzur4R