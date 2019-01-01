NXGN
Nigeria players in good shape for Seychelles clash

The west Africans have started preparations to wrap up their qualification campaign with a victory in front of home fans

Nigeria players have expressed their readiness for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles on Friday.

Gernot Rohr’s men host the Pirates at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in an inconsequential game having booked their place in continental showpiece while their visitors have been eliminated.

Ahead of Friday’s encounter, the players were put through their paces in training and they have taken to social media to state their preparedness for the tie.

EARNED NOT GIVEN . #BLESSED 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

A post shared by ogu30 (@ogu30) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good training session with them boys 🇳🇬Super eagles 🦅

A post shared by Etebo (@etebo_karo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🦅🇳🇬⚽️

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good to be back with the boys! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

A post shared by William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇳🇬🙏🏾

A post shared by paul ebere (@paulebere) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Done with training

A post shared by ikechukwu Ezenwa (@ikechukwu.ezenwa) on

All my guys are bollaaaz 😁🤙🏽

A post shared by Leon Aderemi Balogun (@leonbalogun) on

