Nigeria defender Onome Ebi extends Henan Huishang contract

After the expiration of her initial contract, the Nigeria international has been handed a new deal that runs until 2020

Henan Huishang have handed Onome Ebi a one-year contract extension following the expiration of her initial one-year contract.

In January 2018, the international joined the Chinese Women's Super League outfit on a one-year deal, which ran out in January 2019.

And on the back of her impressive debut season in and Super Falcons' Africa Women's Cup of Nations triumph, she was rewarded with a new contract.

The 35-year-old confirmed that she has committed her future to the Chinese outfit with a new contract that runs through until January 2020.

She explained her reasons to remain in Asia ahead of the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup billed for .

"I'm happy and thankful to God for the chance to extend my stay in for another season," Ebi told Goal.

"I had a wonderful debut season in 2018 and achieved a lot during the year with the wonderful support from the teammates, officials and fans at Henan.

"The club played a huge role in my career revival after my injury in 2016 and that showed in my good form at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations Cup in .

Article continues below

"Although I had a few interests from clubs abroad, I decided to remain with Henan because I found peace and joy with the team and that is what matters to me.

"For the 2019 season, I want to help my team remain in the elite division and put up a better performance than we had in 2018."

The 35-year-old scored once as Nigeria wrapped up their maiden campaign at the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup with a 3-0 triumph over to finish seventh on Wednesday.