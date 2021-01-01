Nigeria coach Rohr volunteers to help struggling Bordeaux avoid relegation

The Girondins are gradually sinking into the drop zone following their recent poor performances and the club legend is willing to assist the side

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has volunteered to help Bordeaux avoid relegation if called upon.

The Girondins are currently enduring a difficult time, having failed to secure victory in their last four games, including suffering a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on Sunday.

The disappointing results have seen Jean-Louis Gasset’s men drop to the 16th spot on the Ligue 1 table, two places above the relegation zone.

Rohr, who starred for the Girondins as a player for more than a decade and also managed the side between 1990 and 1996, is willing to return in any capacity to help the club maintain their Ligue 1 status, even though he just recently signed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation following his satisfactory performances with the Super Eagles.

“We have to make the club sparkle and we need a really combative and united team. Coach Gasset also unfortunately seems a little lost in this situation. He must have tried a lot of things already, he still has the experience,” Rohr told France Bleu.

“We didn't give up, we reacted but what we see is that the results are still just as catastrophic and that you concede three or four goals. .. It's still difficult to always say the same thing.

“Boys do not get along, from what I was told. And then, there is an unconducive atmosphere, unfortunately, with the supporters. It is very difficult for everyone to work effectively.

"I have always been the man of the club. Currently, I am under contract with Nigeria. But if it is to help the Girondins, I will always be available."

Rohr was the manager of the Girondins when they avoided relegation in the 1995-1996 season and recollected how they achieved the feat, warning it will be disastrous if the club dropped to Ligue 2.

"At the time it was a little different. We had a team of young players, often from the region, that we had trained ourselves,” he continued.

“We managed to keep up thanks to supports, also thanks to a state of mind which was truly exemplary.

“This season, to go down to Ligue 2 would be really catastrophic because I don't see how we could rely on the same values ​​as at the time."

Bordeaux will be aiming to bounce back from their unimpressive run of form when they take on Lorient in their next league game on April 25.