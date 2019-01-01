Nigeria arrive in Egypt for Afcon and pre-tournament preparations

The three-time African champions have landed in the city of Ismailia to commence the second phase of their training

have arrived in for the and their pre-tournament preparations.

Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad landed in Ismailia in the early hours of Monday and they will have their first training session later in the evening.

Pictures of our arrival in .

The second phase of our #TotalAFCON2019 camping/training begins in Ismailia this evening.

#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/5qZSWMlu8w — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 10, 2019

After a goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Saturday, the Super Eagles will in their last build-up game at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16, before travelling to Alexandria where they will play all their Group B games.

Nigeria will begin their campaign for a fourth Afcon title against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22.

They will later wrap up their group stage matches against Guinea and Madagascar, on June 26 and June 30 respectively.