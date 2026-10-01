Argentina crushed Bolivia 4-0 in the early hours of Thursday, in a friendly match.

Two goals in each half did the damage, through Lautaro Martinez (19'), Nicolas Paz (29'), Cristian Romero (53') and Jose Manuel Lopez (86').

This was Argentina's first match since their defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final last July.

Two more friendlies await, with Burkina Faso up on 3 October before Benin next Tuesday.

Messi, 39, announced his international retirement last month. He will pull on the Argentina shirt one final time in a farewell match against Benin.

Nico Paz shines

Nico Paz lit up the first day of a new era. Lionel Scaloni handed him a start in the first match after the World Cup final, and the Como man proved he deserved it.

A superb goal and a set-piece assist were the pick of his afternoon.

In Cordoba, Argentina produced their best. They pressed Bolivia hard, gave them nothing and finished ruthlessly in front of goal.

Busy and inventive in the final third, Paz led the attack with real quality and showed he belongs in the post-Messi era.

His second-half substitution took the sting out of Argentina's attacks, which lost their danger and rhythm.