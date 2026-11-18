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Without Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who has now recovered from a muscle injury, Argentina beat Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.

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Nico Paz opens the scoring in the eighth minute. After Julian Alvarez doubles the lead in the 35th minute, Paz completes his brace in the 38th. The Atletico Madrid forward then follows suit, scoring the fourth goal to send the teams into half-time at 4-0.

After driving Argentina forward in the first half, the Como attacking midfielder makes way for Franco Mastantuono. His replacement scores in the 48th minute from Maximo Perrone's second assist and, after Mac Allister scores in the 78th, completes his brace two minutes before the 90th, sealing a 7-0 win.

After the match, Mastantuono said: "I always come to the national team with unrivalled enthusiasm. Wearing this shirt is the ultimate experience, and I want to do my part to improve every day. We are working hard, and with this win we round off a good calendar year".

Meanwhile, Nico Paz, who has scored five goals in the last five friendlies he has played for Argentina, said: "Representing our country is the greatest thing, especially on days like this, when we receive so much affection from the people. I think I’m improving and enjoying myself on the pitch, where everything becomes easier thanks to the incredible quality of my team-mates. It’s fantastic for me to be able to play alongside them".

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Parma defender Mariano Troilo, who came off the bench in place of Lisandro Martinez with half an hour left, reflects on his senior international debut: "I’m very emotional about my debut. Wearing this shirt is the most a footballer could ask for. I’d dreamed of this moment since I was a child. I thank my family, who will be as emotional as I am. I always try to work as hard as I can, and I knew this opportunity would come sooner or later".

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Emiliano Dibu Martinez has equalled Sergio Romero’s record for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in Argentina’s history (47): "We want to win back the fans’ hearts. Personally, I’ve had to deal with several difficulties, most recently a fractured jaw. I had to get back into shape because my team-mates need me at 100 per cent. We knew we had to give something extra, and we wanted to win even without Messi. The lads love being here and are completely committed to the cause. They’re adapting one step at a time. 2026 remains a positive year: we played in the World Cup final, and I’m proud of that".

Head coach Lionel Scaloni said at a press conference: "Some matches at the last World Cup will stay in our minds and hearts forever, such as the epic wins against Egypt and England, which gave us incredible feelings. The first thing that comes to mind is the satisfaction of having done a good job. We’ve always tried to live up to our country".

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Scaloni left the number 10 shirt vacant following Lionel Messi's retirement from international football, just as he had for the previous friendly, a 2-1 defeat to Diego Forlan's Uruguay. Uruguay then beat the Dominican Republic 5-0 thanks to goals from Rodrigo Aguirre (41st minute), Nicolas de la Cruz from the penalty spot (80th), Federico Valverde (87th) and Bruno Damiani (94th), as well as a Xavier Valdez own goal (70th).

Elsewhere, Chile and Colombia drew 0-0, while John Mercado and Jordy Caicedo scored in the first half of Ecuador's 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia.