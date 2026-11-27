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A point instead of a breakthrough: Borussia Mönchengladbach missed out on their second Bundesliga win of the season at Werder Bremen despite leading 3-1.

Alexander Blessin's side had to settle for a disappointing 3-3 draw. Eren Dinkci (85') and Niclas Füllkrug (90+2') struck late in freezing temperatures at the Weserstadion, stunning the travelling Gladbach fans. Füllkrug's 11th goal of the season also set a record: he is the first player to score in all six of Werder's home games in a Bundesliga season.

Gladbach looked certain to win after Franck Honorat struck twice (46', 78'), while Kevin Diks also scored (27', a handball penalty awarded after a VAR review). It was not enough. Dinkci had made it 1-1 in the first half (38').

"Yes, the spirit was great, but we still need to play clean football and show our quality on the pitch. We fell short in that respect," Füllkrug, who had scored his 11th goal of the season, told Sky: "We were far too sloppy in the way we tried to play. Gladbach did well and caused us a few problems."

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Gladbach remain bottom of the table. Werder's league momentum stalled five days after their emphatic 4-0 win over HSV in the northern derby. A win would have put them level on points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who occupy a Champions League spot, at least until Sunday.

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If "a player in the dressing room dreams of Europe, I'm the last person who would hold him back. I'm more full throttle than handbrake," Thioune had said before the match. But the visitors had the first clear-cut chance in front of 41,800 spectators. Zento Uno (10') went clean through, only for Werder goalkeeper Karl Hein to deny him. Gladbach started brightly, while Werder offered little going forward for a long time without derby hero Justin Njinmah (muscular problems).

Diks rewarded Gladbach for their strong start. Referee Felix Zwayer awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Youri Reeger blocked Joseph Scally's shot with his arm.

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Werder's top striker Niclas Füllkrug tried to rouse his team-mates with shouted instructions. Then, almost out of nowhere, Dinkci volleyed in the equaliser from around 16 metres with a little help from the inside of the post.

Werder were somewhat fortunate to reach the break at 1-1. Gladbach came out for the second half with renewed intent, and Honorat put them back in front just 48 seconds after the restart. The 30-year-old kept his cool after a clever pass from Uno.

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Werder responded fiercely, with Füllkrug having two chances (56', 58'). They applied increasing pressure, but Gladbach defended with determination. The quality was patchy, though the contest remained tight. Honorat made it 3-1 late on, but it was not enough.