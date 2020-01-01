Nicholas Opoku returns to Udinese after Amiens loan ends

The Ghanaian defender is heading back to Italy after the Unicorns were relegated from the French top-flight

Goal can confirm that Nicholas Opoku will return to parent club after his loan deal with ended on June 30.

The 22-year-old joined the Unicorns in February and made seven appearances, playing for the entire 90 minutes in all of them.

In those matches, they lost only to and Metz, and drew the rest which included fixtures against Olympique , and Olympique .

His efforts were still not enough as Amiens finished 19th in the abruptly-ended season with 23 points after 28 games.

"Since Amiens has not yet taken up the option, he [Opoku] could very well return to Udinese," Anthony Appiah, agent of Opoku, told Goal last month.

“Several clubs are interested in Nicholas in , and ."

French club had been interested in signing Opoku after a strong third-place finish, however, their chances of getting him were subject to whether Amiens would activate the first rights to purchase him for €4 million.

Their failure to activate the clause means the Brittany-based outfit can launch a bid if they are still interested and if Udinese is willing to accept their offer.

Amiens kept three clean sheets in the seven games Opoku he featured in, which were at home to fellow-relegated side , and away to Lyon and .

Opoku made 10 competitive appearances for Udinese before joining Amiens. He was sent off for two bookable offences in a 7-1 demolition by Atlanta on October 27, 2019.

The Little Zebras won twice in seven games that Opoku featured in, which were a 1-0 win over Tornio on October 20, 2019 and 3-1 win at a month later. There were a total of four defeats and one draw.

Opoku also played thrice in the Copa Italia in 3-1 and 4-0 wins over Sudtirol and before losing 4-0 to in the Round of 16.

He joined Udinese from Tunisian side in 2018 for €1.5 million.

Opoku has six caps for the Black Stars, having made his debut in a 2-1 friendly against the United States on July 1, 2017. He also played in friendlies against and which ended in a 2-0 and 2-2 draw, respectively.

He was born in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi and played for Kumasi Corner Babies and Berekum .