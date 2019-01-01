Niang outshines Alioui with brace in Rennes win over Angers
Senegal's Mbaye Niang outshone Morocco's Rachid Alioui as his brace powered Rennes to a 2-1 win over Angers.
Niang scored a goal in each half of the encounter to stretch his Ligue 1 tally to seven goals after 16 games this season.
The 24-year-old striker opened the scoring at the Roazhon Park in the 24th minute, thanks to Raphinha's assist and he later gave the hosts a two-goal lead with his effort in the 80th minute.
Towards the end of the encounter, Alioui grabbed a stoppage-time goal for Angers but it stood as a consolation for his side who bowed to their seventh league loss of the season.
The strike ended the Moroccan's eight-game goal drought in the French top-flight, with his last goal dating back to September 28 against Amiens.
So far this season, Alioui has notched in five goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches.
The result moved Rennes to fourth in the league standings with 27 points while Angers dropped to 10th with 24 points after 17 matches.