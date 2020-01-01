NFF celebrates Peter Rufai and James Obiorah on their birthday

The governing body has sent a heartfelt messages to the former Super Eagles players as they reached new ages

The Football Federation (NFF) has celebrated with Peter Rufai and James Obiorah on their birthday.

Rufai, born in Lagos, is celebrating his 57th birthday while Obiorah clocks 42 years and have been sent wonderful messages birthday wishes.

Rufai starred for the Super Eagles as a goalkeeper during his 15-year career with the side and featured 65 times for the West African country.

The goalie was part of the Nigeria national team that won the 1994 and featured in two World Cup tournaments before his retirement.

Obiorah, meanwhile, was captain of the Golden Eaglets that reached the quarter-finals of the 1995 U-17 World Championship.

The midfielder made three appearances for the Super Eagles and was part of the team to the 2002 World Cup in Korea/ .

The Nigeria federation has showered encomium on the former internationals as they reach new ages.

“Happy birthday to the legendary former SuperEagles shot-stopper Pete Rufai and former midfielder James Obiorah. Best wishes” read a tweet from NFF.

Happy birthday to the legendary former @NGSuperEagles shot stopper @peter_rufai and former midfielder James Obiorah. Best wishes 🎂🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/hroGesFMSq — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 24, 2020

Rufai started his career with Stationery Stores and played for Femo Scorpions before leaving Nigeria to team up with the Republic of Benin side Dragons de l'Oueme in 1986.

He then moved to in 1987 where he spent six years, featuring for Lokeren and Beveren before he joined Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles in 1993.

The goalkeeper also played in and with Farense, Hercules, Deportivo La Coruna and Gil Vicente before his retirement.

Obiorah, meanwhile, featured for Nigeria Professional Football League side ( ) before moving to Belgium to play for .

He also starred for Grasshopper Zurich, , Chamois Niortais and Kwara United among others before he quit professional football.