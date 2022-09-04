Neymar benching explained by Galtier after Messi & Mbappe combine in PSG's victory over Nantes

Christophe Galtier has explained why he benched Neymar after seeing Paris Saint-Germain cruise to a 3-0 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

In-form Neymar starts on bench

Mbappe & Messi shine in victory

Galtier says rotation is needed

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has been in superb form for PSG this season but was left out of the starting XI at Nantes. The French champions went on to win with Lionel Messi teeing up Kylian Mbappe twice before Nuno Mendes hit the third. Neymar was introduced for the final 27 minutes and replaced Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We play a lot, every three days then every four days. Everyone understands that they will not be able to play all the 95-minute matches," Galtier told Canal +.

"I spoke about it twice. The first time with each player, the second with the whole group, to tell them that it was okay to be like that and that you had to have the right attitude."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier has his work cut out keeping PSG's superstars happy this season and has already had to cope with tension between Neymar and Mbappe regarding penalties. Leaving the Brazilian out was a surprise call by Galtier and he was keen to point out after the match it was a question of rotation due to the team's busy schedule.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? PSG's three goals against Nantes took their tally to 24 from six games, equalling the record (Manchester City in 2019-20 and Bayern Munich in 2020-21) for goals scored at this stage of a season in the 21st century by a team in Europe's top five leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side will kick off their Champions League group stage campaign next with Italian giants Juventus set to arrive at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.