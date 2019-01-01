Newcastle new boy Joelinton 'not a typical Brazilian' but Bruce backs striker to succeed

The forward and Miguel Almiron will be "a handful" for opposition sides to deal with, according to the new Magpies boss

Steve Bruce expects Joelinton to be "a big hit" with supporters but admitted the former striker is "not a typical Brazilian".

Joelinton's Newcastle debut started brightly when he weaved his way into the box and won his side a penalty within seconds of his introduction in the second-half of the Magpies' friendly at Deepdale.

But Miguel Almiron missed the ensuing spot-kick and Joelinton later conceded a penalty that Preston's Paul Gallagher scored to clinch a 2-1 win for the Lilywhites.

Bruce, who took over on Tyneside earlier this month following the departure of Rafa Benitez, was nonetheless impressed with the club’s new record signing.

"I think he'll be a big hit," Bruce told the Chronicle.

"He is full of life and full of energy and plays with his heart on his sleeve.

"He is not a typical Brazillian - all the silky skills that you associate - however, I think he will be an effective number nine."

Joelinton's record-breaking £40million (€44.6m) arrival from Hoffenheim on a six-year deal created a buzz around St. James' Park, where the most the club had previously spent on a player was the £20.5m paid for Almiron in January.

Almiron has made 10 Premier League appearances for the club without finding the net, but Bruce backed his leading lights to shine as he aims to steer Newcastle into the top half of the table in 2019-20.

"The two of them [Joeliton and Almiron] will be a handful," said Bruce.

"After one minute, they combined, which could have won us the game.

"It was nice to see Miggy [Almiron], it was the first time I have seen him live.

"He is a very good player."

Newcastle have two more friendly fixtures to navigate before they begin their Premier League campaign with the visit of Arsenal on August 11.

On Tuesday they travel north of the border to face Scottish Premiership side , before returning to St. James’ to take on outfit Saint-Étienne on Saturday.

Joelinton remains the club’s only signing during the current window, but Bruce remains confident of adding further depth to his Magpies squad before next month’s transfer deadline.