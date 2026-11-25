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Newcastle United's majority owners, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are now looking to sell up to 25 per cent of the club by issuing new shares. The money would go straight into the club rather than to PIF, with a new stadium costing around £1.3 billion or a redevelopment of St James' Park the priority as the Magpies seek major outside investment.

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PIF hires JP Morgan

PIF has hired JP Morgan to handle the sale of up to a quarter of Newcastle through a share issue, as first reported by The Athletic. The New York-based bank recently worked on FIFA's aborted attempt to sell off 20 per cent of their commercial rights.

The fund owns around 85 per cent of the club, with the Reuben family holding the rest, and both stakes would be diluted. PIF bought the Magpies from Mike Ashley for £305 million in October 2021, and its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan attended his first match of the season in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Money to go into the club

No money from the share issue would flow to PIF, with new investors injecting funds directly into Newcastle in exchange for up to a quarter of the shareholding. Sources close to the fund insist it remains committed to the club for the long term, and this is not a full sale.

The Magpies need around £1.3bn to build a new ground with a capacity of between 65,000 and 72,000. Chief executive David Hopkinson said earlier this month: "Whatever we do here, it's a generational decision which will define the next era of the club. It's going to be expensive."

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Hopkinson reveals bank talks

The club are also planning a new training complex near the city's international airport, and Hopkinson revealed talks with bankers were under way.

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He added: "When I arrived, we were in the concept. We're advancing significantly into more clearly defined options and the how-to-do-this stage. It's a project of global significance. We've spent a lot of time with bankers from New York recently thinking through how we might do this and what options we can consider. I can assure you we're working on this every day and I hope we will have something concrete to share with you soon."

PIF scales back sport spending

The move comes as PIF scales back its spending on sport, having withdrawn its backing for LIV Golf and sold a stake in Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

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Newcastle are not alone, with Everton and Crystal Palace also seeking fresh investment. PIF, meanwhile, reportedly believes the Magpies could eventually be worth £5bn if a minority partner is found.