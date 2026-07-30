Press reports have revealed the real reasons behind Matthias Jaissle's decision to walk away from Al-Ahli. The German is set to leave his post as head coach of the Saudi side in the coming period.

Jaissle handed in his resignation on Thursday, according to those reports, with the aim of taking charge of Newcastle United next season as successor to Eddie Howe.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that the Newcastle offer was only part of the story. A dispute over the renewal of his contract, which expires with Al-Ahli at the end of next season, also pushed him towards the exit.

The German wanted a clause in the new deal guaranteeing him the full value of the contract if he were sacked, the paper explained, in return for agreeing not to increase his salary.

Al-Ahli refused. The club insisted the penalty clause be worth only six months, especially since the new contract was set to run for a further four years until 2030, taking its value beyond 150 million Saudi riyals.

A meeting at the end of the club's overseas training camp in Portugal, attended by sporting director Rui Pedro, was meant to break the deadlock. It failed. Jaissle then resolved to resign the moment he returned to Saudi Arabia, refusing even to travel with the team to Jeddah.

Jaissle has been in charge of Al-Ahli since 2023. He led them to the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and ended a nine-year wait by winning the Saudi Super Cup.