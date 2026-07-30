Newcastle inform Al-Ahli Saudi of Yaissle deal

Newcastle United have wrapped up a deal for Germany's Matthias Jaissle, the Al-Ahli head coach who will replace Eddie Howe at St James' Park, according to press reports.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", says the deal is "fully done". Jaissle had wanted the Newcastle job from the very start, and every personal term has now been agreed 100%.

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Plettenberg added that Newcastle have chosen to trigger the release clause in the coach's contract and have told the Al-Ahli hierarchy of that decision. Jaissle, 38, will put pen to paper on a deal running until 2030 within the next few days.

"The Athletic" revealed on Thursday that Howe has decided to walk away, ending five years in charge of the Magpies, even though he had voiced a desire to stay on at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old told the club's management he wanted to step away from football for a while and take a break, according to the report. The parting was an amicable one, and Newcastle's management had already lined up a plan to cope with his exit.



