Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brighton's slide in the Premier League continued as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Sunday in their meeting in the 12th round of the Premier League.

Advertisement

That's two defeats on the bounce for Brighton, and three more dropped points knock them a step back in the race for the top of the Premier League.

They remain on 22 points and second in the table, but only until Arsenal and Manchester City finish tonight's match.

City are level on points with Brighton. A win or a draw tonight would lift them into second, pushing Brighton down to third, ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Harvey Barnes settled it from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, and Newcastle move up to 16 points in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hull City continue their winning run

Hull City's winning run goes on. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the same round of fixtures.

Related Topics

Having beaten Brighton 2-0 last time out, Hull added three more points today to reach 17, ninth in the Premier League table.

Hosts Crystal Palace are stuck on seven points at the bottom. Today's defeat leaves them in an even more precarious position.

Advertisement

Oliver McBurnie (38th minute), Sorba Thomas (48th) and Regan Slater (80th) scored for Hull City, while Jorgen Strand Larsen (90th) and Adam Wharton (90+5) replied for Crystal Palace.

Tottenham beat Sunderland

Tottenham have now won two in a row. James Maddison scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Sunderland, striking in the 35th and 70th minutes.

Advertisement

Those three valuable points lift Spurs to 18 and eighth place. Sunderland stay on nine points in 18th, and they're in trouble too.

Elsewhere in an eventful round, Bournemouth won 2-1 at Fulham.

Advertisement

Marcus Tavernier (21st minute) and Justin Kluivert (62nd) scored for Bournemouth, with a Rodrigo Muniz penalty (28th minute) Fulham's only reply.

Bournemouth climb to 21 points in fifth. Fulham stay on 11 points in 17th.