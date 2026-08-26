New UEFA rules suddenly ban Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield

The Champions League draw takes place on Thursday. It will then become clear what the first phase of Europe's billion-pound competition will look like. Liverpool will not be drawn at home to Real Madrid.

Teams in the first phase of the Champions League now face eight different opponents, four at home and four away.

UEFA have introduced a new rule for this year's draw. The same fixture cannot be played three years in a row.

Liverpool already faced Real Madrid at Anfield in the League Phase in 2025 (1-0), and the meeting between the two superpowers was also scheduled at Anfield in 2024 (2-0).

UEFA have therefore made that tie impossible in this draw. The two teams can still meet in Madrid, however.