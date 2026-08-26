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Magdy Obaid

Translated by

New trio: Mourinho announces Real Madrid line-up to face Sociedad

Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Spain

under the leadership of Valverde

Real Madrid have announced their starting line-up for the clash against Real Sociedad in the postponed fixture from the first round of the Spanish league, LaLiga, at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in high spirits after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Espanyol in their opener. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track following their opening defeat to Real Betis.

Three new signings feature in the starting line-up all at once, a clear sign of Mourinho's desire to inject fresh blood from the outset.

The Portuguese boss hands the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries the right flank and pairs Frenchman Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence. The biggest surprise, though, is Portugal's Bernardo Silva in midfield as a playmaker. All three will make their first competitive start in a Real Madrid shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Courtois. 

LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL

Defence: Dumfries - Konate - Huijsen - Carreras.

Midfield: Bernardo Silva - Valverde - Arda Guler - Bellingham.

Attack: Vinicius - Mbappe.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Substitutes: Lunin - Mestre - Camavinga - Trent - Cucurella - Espi - Brahim - Rudiger - Yan Diomande - Cestero - Mario Rivas - Alexis Seria.

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