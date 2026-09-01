Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has admitted his surprise after the Catalans completed the transfer of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for just €10 million. The Brazilian is Blaugrana's sixth new signing this summer and adds further firepower to an already impressive attack after the perfect start to the new LaLiga season.

"I was a little surprised that we had the opportunity to sign him," Flick said, according to ESPN after his side's 5-2 win against Rayo Vallecano. "I rate him very highly, I like the way he plays - it suits our style. I think he can help us a lot in matches."

Already at Camp Nou for Monday evening's clash, Jesus now joins the squad either as an alternative or even a partner for first-choice target Julian Alvarez. Negotiations over the 26-year-old Argentinian continue to prove difficult, with Atletico Madrid so far showing no willingness whatsoever to sell their best striker to a direct rival.

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For both parties, the move comes at a good time. Jesus has steadily lost influence at the Gunners in recent months. With his contract in London due to expire next year, the Premier League club were open to a deal in the closing stages of the transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

One concern in the deal centres on the striker's physical condition. The Brazilian, otherwise usually a lively presence, missed time repeatedly through injury during his past seasons at Arsenal. At Barcelona, the experienced forward is now expected to rediscover his old stability and immediately raise the competition for places in attack.