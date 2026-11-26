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Alexander Sorloth has been stopped in his tracks once again after suffering a muscle injury in his right leg, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by Atletico Madrid's medical staff.

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Alexander Sorloth is out again. Medical tests carried out by Atletico Madrid's medical staff have confirmed a muscle injury in his right leg.

According to Sport, it's bad news for coach Diego Simeone, who loses his striker just as the Norwegian seemed to be rediscovering his form and his scoring touch, having netted his first goal against Viking.

Sorloth finished that Champions League match in pain. He was forced off in the 71st minute after suffering a muscle strain and a heavy collision with the post.

Tests afterwards confirmed a muscle tear that will keep him out of action for the coming weeks.

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Atletico have announced that Sorloth will begin a recovery programme combining physiotherapy sessions with gym work to regain his physical fitness.

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The club haven't set a precise date for his return, but he's certain to miss at least five matches.

He'll sit out La Liga fixtures against Elche, Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia, as well as the Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven.

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His involvement against Celta Vigo before the Christmas break is also now in serious doubt.

It's his second muscle injury of the season.

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Last time, he needed two months to return to the squad.

All the signs now point to Jonathan David partnering Julian Alvarez up front. He started the season strongly before his role diminished and he drifted out of the spotlight.