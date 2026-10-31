New opportunity: Reus injury hands Al-Ittihad's professional a lifeline

Al-Ittihad boss Jens Wissing has decided who will fill in for the injured Richard Rios in midfield when his side take on UAE outfit Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Ain this coming Monday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fourth round of the league stage of the Asian competition.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Wissing has opted to start Senegal's Dion Lopy in midfield to cover for Rios, who is currently nursing an injury.

Rios hurt the joint of his left foot just eight minutes into Friday's clash with Abha, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League. The injury rules him out of the Al-Ain match.

Next matches ITT AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that he will also miss the trip to Neom next Friday, in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

For Lopy, the absence is a lifeline. He had suddenly dropped out of the starting line-up in recent weeks, despite being one of the German coach's key men at the start of the season.

Alongside Lopy in midfield will be Mukhtar Ali, with Algerian star Houssem Aouar operating further forward in a more attacking role.

Al-Ittihad go into the game chasing back-to-back wins. One win, one defeat and one draw leave them eighth in the West Group on four points.

Al-Ain, by contrast, are enjoying a remarkable season. They sit top of the West Group with a perfect nine points from their opening three matches, a run that included a stunning 4-0 demolition of Al-Nassr in the first round.