New number two for Bayern Munich? Bundesliga coach opens the door to transfer

Speaking to Bild , Augsburg coach Manuel Baum said he would not stand in his goalkeeper's way if the German record champions were genuinely interested in a move.

"If someone is among the best in the Bundesliga, then he is certainly a topic for the best teams in the Bundesliga. At Augsburg, it is already part of the philosophy that you sometimes let players go who perhaps perform above average," said Baum, who was full of praise for Dahmen.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is "currently among the top goalkeepers in the Bundesliga in terms of performance", which is why the supposed Bayern interest does not surprise him. "We have several players in the squad who really arouse interest," Baum explained and stressed regarding Dahmen's future at FCA: "We are discussing it internally. Of course there are talks with Finn."

Recently, the Bild podcast 'Bayern Insider' reported that Dahmen is being discussed as number two at Bayern Munich. Current first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and current number three Sven Ulreich could each end their careers next summer, with both contracts expiring in 2027.

Jonas Urbig is widely expected to succeed Neuer in the Bayern goal, and the club are continuing to develop him accordingly after his two appearances this season. According to 'Bayern Insider', Dahmen fits the profile the German record champions want for the role of Urbig's future backup.

Getty Images

Which club did Finn Dahmen join Augsburg from?

The 28-year-old, nominated by new national coach Jürgen Klopp for his first internationals and therefore currently part of the Germany squad, could still perform at his best for a long time. He already has plenty of experience with 101 Bundesliga appearances and could possibly be available on a free transfer next summer, as his Augsburg contract expires in 2027.

In 2023, Augsburg signed Dahmen from Mainz 05, and since then the Wiesbaden native has been the clear number one almost throughout and has gradually earned himself a recommendation for the national team. Since September 2025, Dahmen has regularly been part of the Germany squad, although he is still waiting for his first international appearance.

So far, according to 'Bayern Insider', there have been no talks between Bayern and Dahmen, with Bayern only discussing the Augsburg player internally. Even so, it is not out of the question for Dahmen to swap his status as Augsburg's clear number one for a future at Bayern.