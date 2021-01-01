New Mexico United midfielder Azira announces his retirement from Uganda Cranes

The 33-year-old becomes the third player to hang his boots after Hassan Wasswa and Denis Onyango

New Mexico United midfielder Micheal Azira is the latest player to announce his retirement from the Uganda Cranes.

The following letter was addressed to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations President Moses Magogo.

"Please accept this letter as a notification that I wish to retire from playing for the national team effective April 14, 2021," read a letter to Magogo and obtained by Goal.

"Playing for the national team has been an honour and I am grateful for the opportunity you gave to me to represent my country and my family.

"I have enjoyed working with the federation and playing for the Uganda national team. Playing in two Africa Cup of Nations was one of the best moments with the Cranes. These memories will always stay with me and they will be cherished always."

The 33-year-old went on to thank the coaches for the opportunity to work together before further adding he will be available to help the team if need be.

"I take this moment to thank all the coaches that I have worked with over the years and I also thank the fans who always supported us at home and on the road," Azira added.

"I wish you all the best and I will continue to support the Cranes in any way possible."

The first player to announce his retirement from Cranes, on April 10, was Hassan Wasswa.

Wasswa had served the Cranes at two Afcon finals – 2017 in Gabon and 2019 in Egypt –and his last assignment for the national team was in Egypt when the Cranes played against Senegal and he managed a total of 75 caps.

Article continues below

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper and Cranes skipper Denis Onyango followed suit, ending a 13-year international career.

Having amassed over 70 caps with the Cranes since 2005, Onyango announced his retirement on Monday just two hours after helping Masandawana beat Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League match.

The biggest highlight of the Sundowns goalkeeper's time with Uganda was captaining them at the 2019 Afcon where he guided them to the Round of 16.