Share Follow GOAL on Google

Hansi Flick have suffered a minor setback two days before the trip to Deportivo La Coruña, after Marc Bernal missed training with slight physical discomfort caused by a build-up of training load.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Marc Bernal will sit out Friday's training session with physical discomfort that calls for caution.

The midfielder, who travelled to Azerbaijan with the rest of the Barcelona squad, underwent medical tests at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday.

Those tests led to a decision to rest him, so the pain he's feeling doesn't get any worse.

"Sport" cameras caught Marc Bernal arriving at Barcelona's facilities at 10:55am on Friday, just five minutes before the session got under way.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flick usually summons his players an hour and a half before training. Anyone following an individual programme away from the group, though, gets more leeway over when they turn up.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander ExpressVPN

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano ExpressVPN

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao ExpressVPN

Elche vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves ExpressVPN

Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN



















Cautious optimism

Bernal may have missed Friday's session, but both the club and the player are optimistic he'll be available for the Deportivo La Coruña game.

The plan is for the midfielder to train normally with his team-mates on Saturday and make the squad heading to Galicia.

Advertisement

For now, the coaching staff would rather play it safe and give him an extra day's rest before he returns to training.

The fixture list is particularly congested, and the eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid comes next Wednesday. Flick's staff have no intention of taking unnecessary risks with the Berga-born midfielder.

Advertisement

Impressive form

Barcelona enter the final stretch of 2026 facing growing challenges at home and in Europe. Flick wants to keep the team stable and stay in the hunt for trophies, all while the pressure from back-to-back matches and multiple competitions keeps mounting.

The Catalan side have established themselves as serious La Liga contenders this season. Their attack has impressed since the start of the campaign, and they've racked up emphatic wins over several rivals. Chief among them: 5-0 against Elche, 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao, 5-0 against Valencia and 7-2 against Racing Santander.

Advertisement

They've proved just as capable in tough away games. Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-1 and Real Betis 5-2, then took all three points from Atletico Madrid's ground with a 2-1 win that strengthened their position in the race for top spot.