Refereeing analysis site "Archivo VAR" have settled the debate over the handball during Barcelona's clash with Real Betis in the ninth round of the Spanish league. The offence was correctly given, they confirmed, because of the unnatural position of the player's arm.

According to the site, the ball struck the arm in a position that breaches the handball laws, making it an incident the referee has to penalise. The criterion in this case has nothing to do with any change in the ball's trajectory or whether the touch affected control of it. What matters is where the arm was when the ball hit it.

Iturralde Gonzalez, the former referee who analyses refereeing decisions for radio station "Cadena SER", backed the decision to disallow the goal. The handball came during the same attack, he explained, so the instructions in force demand the goal be ruled out.

That wasn't the only flashpoint. Real Betis equalised in the 27th minute when Valentin Gomez climbed to meet a cross inside the six-yard box and headed it home, a corner Barcelona's defence had failed to clear properly.

Replays showed contact between the Betis defender's arm and the back of Xavi Espart as the pair went up for the ball. Plenty of Barcelona supporters wanted a foul against the goalscorer.

De Burgos Bengoetxea saw it differently. The referee gave nothing and never went to review the incident. Jota Jordi, an analyst on the programme "El Chiringuito", reckoned the goal should have been chalked off for a clear push.