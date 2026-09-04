Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has settled the question hanging over his two new stars, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and Englishman Ollie Watkins, ahead of the Riyadh derby against Al-Shabab.

The Saudi champions travel to the SHG Arena in the capital today, Friday, for the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that Martinelli has joined up with Al-Hilal's camp for the Al-Shabab derby. He is expected to feature in the final squad Inzaghi will name shortly before kick-off.

All this comes less than 24 hours after the capital club announced Martinelli's signing from Arsenal, in a deal worth 65 million euros according to press reports.

Watkins, meanwhile, arrived from Aston Villa and will spearhead the starting line-up the Italian names, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm".

The England striker had already begun his journey with "the Chief" last Tuesday. He came off the bench and scored the third goal in the 3-0 Clasico win over traditional rivals Al-Ahli at the Kingdom Arena.

Al-Hilal are chasing a fifth win on the spin to stay top of the table. They sit on 12 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference alone.