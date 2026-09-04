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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

New Hilal: Inzaghi settles the stance of Martinelli and Watkins ahead of the Al-Shabab derby

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
England
Brazil

"The Leader" appears in a different form

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has settled the question hanging over his two new stars, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and Englishman Ollie Watkins, ahead of the Riyadh derby against Al-Shabab.

The Saudi champions travel to the SHG Arena in the capital today, Friday, for the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that Martinelli has joined up with Al-Hilal's camp for the Al-Shabab derby. He is expected to feature in the final squad Inzaghi will name shortly before kick-off.

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All this comes less than 24 hours after the capital club announced Martinelli's signing from Arsenal, in a deal worth 65 million euros according to press reports.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Watkins, meanwhile, arrived from Aston Villa and will spearhead the starting line-up the Italian names, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm".

The England striker had already begun his journey with "the Chief" last Tuesday. He came off the bench and scored the third goal in the 3-0 Clasico win over traditional rivals Al-Ahli at the Kingdom Arena.

Al-Hilal are chasing a fifth win on the spin to stay top of the table. They sit on 12 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference alone.

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