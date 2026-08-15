New footage from the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina has reopened the debate over Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. FIFA released exclusive scenes from the match on Saturday, shot from the referee's perspective through "RefCam" technology.

One clip did most of the damage. It circulated widely and showed Vincic speaking to Argentina captain Lionel Messi, telling him: "Control Paredes!" He was referring to Messi's teammate Leandro Paredes, who had already picked up a yellow card and been involved in more than one clash with Spain's players, leaving him at risk of a sending off.

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Spanish fans seized on the footage as it tore across social media. Many saw proof that Vincic treated Messi and Argentina's players differently, and some went further, calling it a sign of bias, even though the footage itself proves no preferential treatment whatsoever.

Vincic did send off another Argentina player, Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, after two bookings. The first came for objecting to a decision. The second followed a violent challenge.

The "RefCam" footage went well beyond that incident. It revealed details unavailable through the television broadcast, from the players entering the pitch all the way to the trophy ceremony.

Several clashes and cards during the match were captured too, alongside the goal that secured the title for Spain (1-0) through Ferran Torres.

Vincic arrived at the final on the back of a distinguished career. He had officiated the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as well as the Spain versus France semi-final at Euro 2024.