New England Patriots tickets: Prices, package deals, & information

All you need to know about where to get tickets for the Patriots

Sporting dynasties rise and fall but few teams are as synonymous with their game as the New England Patriots are with American football. The most successful team of the Super Bowl era, with a joint-best six victories and outright record 11 appearances in the showpiece fixture, they remain a thrilling force to be reckoned with.

Though the halcyon days of their Tom Brady era are behind them, the Bill Belichick-coached side remain one of the most dominant forces in modern-day American sports history, and continue to draw ardent support from their fans across the region, come rain or shine.

But just how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action on home turf this season, as they continue to entertain fans home and abroad? Allow GOAL to take you through your options for where to see the New England Patriots play in 2023 and beyond.

New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Located in the heart of the region that gives them their name, the New England Patriots have long called Massachusetts home, and with Gillette Stadium, they have left a resounding mark on the modern-day sporting consciousness of a nation, synonymous with their titanic triumphs..

Having taken their place inside the 64,628-capacity ground in 2002, following their exit from their old home of the adjacent Foxboro Stadium, the Patriots have since turned it into a cathedral of success, with a 19-4 postseason record at the ground and five Super Bowl titles claimed since they took up residence.

In addition to the Patriots, the stadium is also home to MLS outfit the New England Revolution, and has hosted other sporting events as varied as lacrosse and ice hockey, with the eighth edition of the NHL Winter Classic played here in 2016, when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins.

Gillette Stadium is also set to host fixtures during the upcoming United 2026 FIFA World Cup, as part of the United States-Canada-Mexico co-hosted tournament, while it has also become a popular stop for stadium concert tours, with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, The Weeknd and Bruce Springsteen among those to play.

New England Patriots tickets & prices

With a wide variety of options available to choose from for games at Gillette Stadium, here are the types of tickets retailed for New England Patriots supporters, from season passes through individual matchday tickets to hospitality options. Remember, prices can fluctuate both through official ticketing portals, operated by Ticketmaster and secondary retailers such as StubHub.

New England Patriots season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A New England Patriots season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Gillette Stadium during the NFL season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

With the current campaign long since underway, season tickets are currently unavailable. However, with overwhelming demand for NFL tickets across the board, those who wish to consider purchasing a season ticket for the next campaign are advised to make enquiries now.

Applications of interest can be made directly through the team’s official website. Unlike individual match passes, season tickets are traditionally retailed directly through the front office than through ticket portals, while they will not be sold by secondary retailers.

New England Patriots matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

Individual matchday tickets for New England Patriots fixtures at Gillette Stadium are retailed primarily through the team’s official ticket portal, operated by Ticketmaster each season.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets faced by all NFL sides, the vast majority of tickets sold through the portal will not be original stubs, but in fact are verified resale options, where existing holders are able to sell their seat for a variable price.

This means that while there are nominal pricing categories available for NFL teams, they are relatively redundant when it comes to purchasing a ticket, with the vast majority of seats available sold on a flexible basis in a fluctuating price market.

In addition, fans can also examine options through further secondary retailers such as StubHub, if they wish to broaden their search. Please ensure that any purchase made through such websites comes after consulting the individual terms and conditions listed for your fixture of choice.

New England Patriots hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at Gillette Stadium, fans can step up and enjoy one of the New England Patriots’ hospitality options on their visit.

The Patriots offer a wide variety of packages to choose from when it comes to making that day out a little bit extra special, from tailored club seating that gets you up close with the action, through outstanding suites with panoramic views of the game and VIP service throughout.

To find the best deals on hospitality packages for the New England Patriots, head to the club’s official website to explore your options and make further enquiries.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for New England Patriots tickets, with promotions and package deals for group rates rare across NFL fixtures due to high demand.

Unlike other sports, where seniors, children and young adults may pay less than full price, the verified resale-dominated marketplace for NFL games means each stub holder will nearly always pay the same price for their seat.

Important considerations for buying New England Patriots tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official ticketing portal operated by Ticketmaster. However, secondary retailers such as StubHub also offer options for fans, though it is important to ensure you read the terms and conditions of entry before any such purchase.

When do New England Patriots hospitality tickets go on sale?

While New England Patriots hospitality tickets are sold on a game-by-game basis, high demand means that those interested in purchasing a package need to make sure they are ahead of the rest of the pack.

With the current campaign almost at a close, expressions of interest are currently only open for next season, though with home fixtures already confirmed, fans at least have the luxury of identifying a game far in advance.

For those who wish to purchase a package, make your enquiries now through the team’s official website.

FAQs

How can I buy New England Patriots season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for the New England Patriots’ ongoing 2023 NFL campaign.

You can however make an expression of interest for the 2024 campaign through the club’s official website.

How can I buy New England Patriots away tickets?

You can purchase New England Patriots away tickets through the club’s official ticket portal, or through those of their host opponent. With Ticketmaster operating all sales across the NFL, fans need not worry about being shortchanged by one side or another when it comes to making a road purchase.

Additionally, you can also explore secondary retailers, such as StubHub, for further options.

How hard is it to get New England Patriots match tickets?

Due to impressive demand, it can be difficult to get your hands on New England Patriots match tickets during the course of an NFL season, at least for face value. However, most games will have stubs listed by Ticketmaster through their verified resale policy.

This means that while it may be tough to find a seat for its nominal original cost, there is often a wide variety of tickets available for a regular New England Patriots fixture.

How do I buy cheap New England Patriots tickets?

The best way to buy cheap New England Patriots tickets is to purchase directly through the club’s official ticket portal, operated by Ticketmaster.

Be aware however that with most stubs sold through their verified resale policy, cheaper tickets will often vary in price.

Likewise, secondary retailers such as StubHub may offer cheaper prices, but again, are subject to fluctuation dependent on the market.

What is the best way to travel to Gillette Stadium?

The best way to travel to New England Patriots fixtures is by public transportation, with the stadium served by both rail and road on matchdays.

Foxboro station, on the Franklin/ Foxboro Line Rail Line, offers frequent services around event days from South Station in Boston, which offers wider access to the New England metropolitan area.

Gillette Stadium is also accessible by car through Exit 19, located on the I-95, down Route 1 South.

Where can I stay around Gillette Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Gillette Stadium and across the wider New England metropolitan area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

[EDITORIAL TEAM - INSERT MAP HERE]

Can I book a tour for Gillette Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around Gillette Stadium, with behind-the-scenes guided walks throughout the venue offered on a semi-regular basis.

For further enquiries, you can book through the Patriots’ official website.