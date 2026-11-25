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German newspaper "Bild" has published what it says are new details about Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's separation from his wife Anika.

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The woman Neuer was recently seen with in Brazil is 23 and works as the German goalkeeper's physiotherapist, the newspaper reported, citing sources close to the Bavarian club.

Their relationship moved beyond a professional one some time ago, according to the report. "Bild" said the pair have been close for several months, and that it didn't start during his recent trip to Brazil.

The two also spent time together on the Italian island of Sicily at the end of September, it has emerged.

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The timing of the split is the most controversial detail. According to the paper, Neuer told Anika he wanted to end their marriage just days after their second child was born at the end of August. She already knew about his acquaintance with the other woman.

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Neuer and the 23-year-old then travelled to Brazil on 15 November, according to the same information, and shared a suite at a luxury resort.

Videos also showed them together in the coastal town of Búzios, north-east of Rio de Janeiro.

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Back home, "Bild" said the couple's shared circle of friends and Anika's family are shocked and upset at how the Bayern Munich goalkeeper handled the separation. Its sources said Anika's priority right now is "the wellbeing of her two young children".

German media first reported the split on 13 November. Neuer, 40, and Anika, 26, had separated after around six years together.

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The couple married in a small civil ceremony on 12 November 2023, then threw a big three-day wedding celebration in South Tyrol, Italy, in July 2025, with family and friends in attendance.

Their first child, Luca, arrived on 14 March 2024, and their second followed at the end of August 2026. News of the separation broke shortly after.

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German broadcaster "RTL", citing its own information, reported that the couple actually separated at the start of October. Neuer moved out of the family home, while Anika stayed with their two children.

The Brazil trip came while Neuer was sidelined with an injury he picked up against Mainz on 7 November.

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After medical tests, Bayern Munich officially confirmed their goalkeeper had suffered a partial tear of one of the tendons in his right foot, ruling him out for the following period.

The club had allowed Neuer to complete part of his rehabilitation programme away from Munich. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the club had approved the Brazil trip to give him a period of rest before he steps up his rehabilitation work over the Christmas and New Year break.

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Neuer returned to Munich on Wednesday and resumed his rehabilitation at the club's headquarters. He's expected to be out for around two months.