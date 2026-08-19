Feyenoord fans are furious over Lutsharel Geertruida's impending move to PSV. The Netherlands defender has come in for heavy criticism on Instagram, and Quinten Timber is getting both barrels too.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Geertruida is keen to make the move to PSV. The Eindhoven club are close to an agreement with RB Leipzig over a loan deal with an option to buy for fifteen million euros.

Disappointed Feyenoord supporters have been piling in on social media at Geertruida, who played more than two hundred matches for the Rotterdam club.

Under a post by Quinten Timber, which Geertruida responded to, fans have been laying into him. When Timber sticks up for his friend, he gets it as well. "Rats together, eh?"

Geertruida's own latest post about his move has also drawn a huge response. Feyenoord fans keep posting the snake emoji

Then the major Instagram account Hieropzuid, which normally posts news about Feyenoord, also published a message. "The word club love has lost all its meaning today. Lutsharel Geertruida is on his way to PSV, even though there were other options, including in the Premier League with Everton. All the memories on South: the title, the captaincy, 14 years at our club, the great relationship with the supporters, it was all for nothing. Fine words, no action."

"Geertruida, Kökcu and Bijlow were the only ones from whom we could still expect club love. But apparently even this is no longer a given," Hieropzuid conclude, before calling for no threats to be posted in the comments.











