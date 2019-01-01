ISL 2019-20: Nestor Gordillo set to sign with Hyderabad FC

The Chennai City FC player will move to the new Indian Super League franchise for the upcoming season...

Nestor Gordillo is all set to be snapped up by Hyderabad FC, Goal can confirm.

The Spanish midfielder was the linchpin behind 's win in the previous campaign but after the player tried to illegally circumvent his contract with the Lions, the club management decided to terminate his contract.

The AIFF has also handed the player four-month ban and has also directed to pay a one-time compensation amounting to three months' salary to Chennai City along with a fine of INR 50000 to the AIFF. This will keep the player out of action till mid-December.

Nevertheless, Gordillo's quality on the pitch remains unquestionable. He possesses all the required qualities of a playmaker and at the same time finds the net at regular intervals. He scored eight goals in 19 matches for Chennai in I-League and had the pierced the net against both the Kolkata giants.

Before arriving in he has played for a handful of clubs in like Guijuelo C.F., Atletico Madrid B, and U.D.Cornellà.