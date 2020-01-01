‘Neither Fury nor Wilder will land a better punch’ - Leicester City fans blast VAR after alleged jab on Iheanacho

Fans took to social media to express their rage after the Brazilian remained on the pitch despite appearing to have fouled the Nigeria international

fans have criticised the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Paul Tierney for not sending off Ederson for his alleged foul on Kelechi Iheanacho in ’s 1-0 win at King Power Stadium.



The Nigerian, who was making his ninth Premier League appearance of the season, in his effort to head home James Maddison’s pass, got allegedly punched in the face by the Citizen’s goalkeeper and needed quick medical attention before leaving the pitch.

Iheanacho, however, did not return for the second half. He was replaced by Harvey Barnes and the Foxes were later tamed by an 80th-minute strike by Gabriel Jesus.



Incensed by referee Tierney and VAR’s decision not to issue a red card to Ederson earlier, a decision that could have seen a different result, they took to social media to express their rage.

Mate Ederson just punched Iheanacho in the face (after his headed the ball) and the ref hasn’t given a pen, ARE YOU MAD 😂😂😂 #LEIMCI — Rambo (@RamboFYI) February 22, 2020

Neither Tyson Fury of Wilder will land a better punch tonight than Ederson has just landed on Iheanacho. No penalty either. #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) February 22, 2020

Ederson on Iheanacho.



Absolutely ridiculous that this isn’t a foul and a red card.



Never understood why we send off field players for dangerous late challenges but goalkeepers are immune pic.twitter.com/a5tCdpcreE — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) February 22, 2020

HOW THE FUCK IS THAT NOT A PENALTY?



You know I don't mind a bit of physicality in football, but Ederson has completely miss judged the ball and cleaned Iheanacho out. Fucking disgraceful — 𝘞𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘺™ 🇯🇲 (@Woody_V3) February 22, 2020