Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga F Moeve 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Negreira case takes centre stage: Real Madrid TV ignores women's Clásico seven-goal thrashing

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino
Barcelona
Real Madrid Femenino
Liga F
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Spain

The channel did not mention any news about the match.

Real Madrid's official channel blanked the result of the women's Clasico, a crushing 7-0 win for Barcelona on Sunday, with the news bulletin failing to mention the match at all.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the channel's report covered the first team, the youth academy, basketball and Real Madrid's international commitments. The women's team got nothing.

Real Madrid TV instead ran a lengthy segment on referees, zeroing in on the "Negreira case" and Barcelona's La Liga fixture this October.

That report picked apart refereeing decisions which, in the channel's eyes, clearly damaged the Royal club.

The Catalan newspaper pointed out that the women's team's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona never got a single mention. According to reports, the result caused serious damage to Real Madrid's senior management.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google