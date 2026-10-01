Negreira case, Real Madrid report Barcelona to UEFA: what happens now

There are fresh developments in the Negreira case. UEFA have announced that they have received a large number of documents from Real Madrid as they step up their investigation into the case that shook Spanish football. Los Blancos have had these documents ready for months and inspectors will now analyse them. The club has also issued an official statement expressing hope that, with all this evidence, the case will be definitively closed as soon as possible.





THE STATEMENT - UEFA confirmed it in an official statement: "UEFA confirm that they have received from Real Madrid CF a considerable quantity of documents relating to the ongoing investigation into FC Barcelona regarding the matter involving José María Enríquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Spanish Football Federation (the so-called 'Negreira case'). UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have also received this documentation, which they will assess as part of the examination of the case currently under way".





REAL MADRID'S ANNOUNCEMENT - Real Madrid then released their own official statement: "UEFA have confirmed that they have received the complaint submitted by Real Madrid CF and the continuation of the investigation into the payments made over the last two decades by FC Barcelona to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees. The complaint submitted by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence concerning events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system".





"Real Madrid CF consider it essential that, now that UEFA are in possession of this documentation, the investigation proceeds with the utmost urgency until its full conclusion and that the competent bodies adopt the appropriate decisions based on the seriousness of the established facts. Our club will continue to cooperate actively with UEFA and to undertake all actions within its power to clarify events which it considers incompatible with the principles of integrity, transparency and fair play that should govern European football".