Negeri Sembilan find next 'Effa Owana' in new Cameroonian signing

Malaysia Premier League side Negeri Sembilan have signed a new striker, according to Tanzanian club Azam FC.

The club that compete in the Tanzanian Premier League posted on their social media earlier this week that they have sold their forward Alain Thierry Akono Akono, 24, to the Malaysian side.

Curiously, the African outfit stated that the Cameroonian player had just joined them in August this year on a two-year deal.

According to Transfermarkt, Akono had been on the books for Vegetarianos FC in the Equatorial Guinea and Cameroonian club AS Fortuna du Mfou prior to signing with Azam.

Akono's signing may remind Negeri fans of a former star scorer of theirs who also hailed from . Jean-Emmanuel Effa Owona used to play for the Deer in two stints; the first being in 2012 and the second two years later, with a stint at FC in between. He scored over 20 goals in total for Negeri.