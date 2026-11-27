Share Follow GOAL on Google

Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri of Racing Santander has become the focus of interest from several European clubs after an eye-catching start to the season. However, his current club do not appear willing to let him go during the upcoming winter transfer window unless exceptional financial terms are met.

Advertisement

Zabiri is enjoying a superb La Liga campaign. He has scored 11 goals in 13 matches to gatecrash the race for the scoring charts, sitting third behind Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Brazilian Raphinha, and ahead of Spain's Lamine Yamal.

The Moroccan striker stole the show in the recent clash with Real Sociedad, scoring twice inside eight minutes, in the sixth and the eighth. It further underlined his attacking value and cemented his place among the season's standout discoveries in Spain.

Barcelona is where he wants to go. Spanish programme El Chiringuito previously reported that Zabiri is very keen to join the Catalan club, whose shirt he spoke of dreaming of wearing two years ago.

His market value, or the fee expected to prise him away, is reportedly close to €20 million. Real Betis have also been linked with him alongside Barca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Racing Santander, though, stand in the way of any suitors. They have no intention of parting with their striker before 30 June, according to Foot Mercato, citing radio station "SER Cantabria".

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander ExpressVPN

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano ExpressVPN

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao ExpressVPN

Elche vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves ExpressVPN

Valencia vs Osasuna ExpressVPN

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona ExpressVPN

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla ExpressVPN

Espanyol vs Getafe ExpressVPN



















Zabiri is at the club on loan from French side Rennes, and the agreement contains no clause to end the spell early during the winter window.

AS report a sense of calm at Racing over the player's future. The club believe the decision on whether he stays remains theirs until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Racing don't completely rule out a January exit for the Moroccan. But it would take an exceptional offer reaching Rennes, who own his contract, along with substantial financial compensation for Racing Santander. The club are unwilling to weaken their squad mid-season and want to keep their leading attacking weapon as they chase their objectives.

Zabiri, for his part, appears content with his current situation, both at club level and with Morocco, where he has become an important figure. Any decision on his future will therefore also depend on all parties agreeing on a potential move.

Advertisement

New award underlines Zabiri's form

His impact goes beyond goals, too. He picked up the "Jugador Cinco Estrellas" award, presented by Mahou, as Racing Santander's best player for October.

Zabiri featured in all three of the team's league matches that month. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Valencia on 11 October and played in the 2-0 defeat to Osasuna on 18 October, before finding the net again in the 2-1 win over Espanyol on 24 October.

Advertisement

Supporters help choose the winner each month. The award brings Zabiri further recognition for his contribution, just as speculation grows over his future and a possible January move to one of Spain's big clubs.