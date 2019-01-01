Ndidi: Nigeria midfielder sets Leicester City target

The Nigeria international believes the King Power Stadium club can nick a European ticket this season with consistent performances

Wilfred Ndidi is optimistic can finish in the Premier League top six this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men narrowly missed out on ticket last term, after ending behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and in ninth place.

The Super Eagles midfielder played a key role in his side's performances, helping the Foxes keep nine clean sheets in 38 league games.

Ndidi has now set a target for the King Power Stadium outfit, as he hopes his side can surpass their last season’s performances.

“Top six? I would say top three [is possible] but we have to get the points out of the games before we can place ourselves at the top.” Ndidi said on Sky Sports.

The international is currently studying business and management at the De Montfort University (DMU) as he aims to broaden his academic knowledge.

“Education is very important because growing up in Nigeria I wasn’t in school and then seeing other kids not been able to go to school because their parent could not afford it,” the combative midfielder continued.

“It is just a personal thing for me that I want to expand myself and know a couple of things and understand.

“The environment is really amazing, though I come [to school] been cool, no one knows when I step into the class and go.

The former player, who is aiming to build a football resort in Nigeria, disclosed his parents are happy with his decision to acquire academy skills.

“They are really proud but for me I didn’t tell anyone I only told my mum and my dad.”

Ndidi returned to action for the Foxes in their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday after missing their previous two games due to a hamstring injury.

The midfielder, who has made three appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit this term, will hope to help his side outwit on September 14.