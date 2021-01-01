Ndidi bags assist, Salah continues impressive away form as Leicester stun Liverpool

The Nigeria international played a key role as the Foxes defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men at the King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi provided an assist while Mohamed Salah scored as Leicester City secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Nigeria international was handed his second consecutive start since overcoming a thigh muscle strain and delivered an impactful showing in the encounter.

Ndidi starred in front of the back four, comprising of Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira.

The game started with both sides aiming to secure an early goal but despite their efforts, the first-half ended goalless with the best chance falling the way of Jamie Vardy.

The centre-forward found himself in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Alisson but his effort hit the crossbar.

After the restart, Salah broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after receiving a fine backheel pass from Roberto Firmino, thus, extending his fine partnership with the Brazil forward.

18 - Only Robbie Fowler & Steve McManaman (24) have combined for more Premier League goals for Liverpool than Mo Salah & Roberto Firmino (18). Timely. #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/waj9Ad1k2G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2021

The Egypt international has now scored 10 away goals in the Premier League this season, making him the first player to achieve the feat.

James Maddison levelled proceedings for the King Power Stadium outfit in the 78th minute before Vardy made amends for his earlier miss by scoring three minutes later.

Ndidi then orchestrated the third goal for Leicester with five minutes left before the end of the game when he set up Harvey Barnes to seal the victory.

The Nigeria midfielder featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute.

Salah played throughout the match along with his strike partner and Senegal international Sadio Mane, but they could not help Liverpool avoid their third consecutive defeat.

With the victory, Leicester climbed to the second spot on the Premier League table after gathering 46 points from 24 games.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool remain in the fourth spot on the league table after accruing 40 points from the same number of matches.

Ndidi has now made 17 appearances across all competitions this season for Leicester and will hope to help his side continue in winning ways when they take on Slavia Praha in the Europa League.